PTP-NER scheme to ensure visibility for products made in NE: PM

Guwahati, April 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from North-Eastern Region (PTP-NER) as a great scheme, aimed at improving the lives of talented artisans belonging to the Northeast.

He said the scheme would also ensure great visibility for products from the Northeast.

Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda had on Tuesday launched the centrally-sponsored scheme at a function in Imphal to promote value addition and marketing of products made by the tribals from the northeastern region.

The minister said that through TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation), the scheme aims to empower individuals to become self-employed and self-reliant.

“The vision of the Prime Minister is to ‘Look East’, focus on development and promote tribal products to enhance the livelihood of tribal entrepreneurs and create endless business opportunities. As this area is constitutionally a tribal region, understanding the tribal communities is essential,” the minister said.

In a tweet later, Munda informed that the objective of PTP-NER scheme is to strengthen livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans through enhanced efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of products.

In reply to the tweet thread by the Union minister, the Prime Minister tweeted: “PTP-NER is a great scheme, aimed at improving the lives of the talented artisans belonging to the Northeast. It will also ensure great visibility to products from the Northeast. The tribal communities will particularly benefit due to this.”

Maa Kamakhya corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that like Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok corridor, the Maa Kamakhya corridor would also be a landmark initiative.

In a tweet, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a glimpse of how the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor would look like in the near future.

Responding to the tweet by the Assam chief minister, the Prime Minister tweeted: “I am sure Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative. Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost.”