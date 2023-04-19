Changes to JRP might disturb peaceful co-existence of tribes: GGU

Tura, April 19: The Garo Graduate’s Union (GGU) on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to not make any changes to the existing Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy and to implement in the right and proper manner to up-lift all tribes in the state equally.

The plea to the Chief Minister comes following a meeting of the union after certain groups along with the VPP and a section of the Khasi community sought the review of the JRP recently.

“The Job Reservation policy was prepared and approved by the then Leaders of Meghalaya since inception basing on the educational status, economic status etc of the three main tribes of this State. The Garo Community being the lowest in the rank pertaining to educational status, economic status and in all walks of lives was considered and accordingly the Khasis and the Jaintias as well,” it said.

The union reminded that Garos are still placed the lowest among the three main tribes in terms of all round development due to lack of basic facilities in all aspects.

“The Garo Hills is so much behind the other Districts of Meghalaya with regards to educational facilities as well as the other facilities. The Government of Meghalaya is responsible for uplifting the weaker section of the Society,” it said.

The union added that though there has always been the JRP, the Garos were deprived of its benefits for so long despite which, there has not been a hue and cry from the community towards the suppression.

“However, at this juncture the Learned High Court has come forward to order the Government of Meghalaya to implement the Job reservation Policy in Roster System to bring equal justice to all the tribes of Meghalaya without discriminating anyone and that justice must prevail in order to sustain peace and harmony in the State of Meghalaya,” the union further added.

Stating that the JRP was prepared with farsightedness by the then visionary leaders of Meghalaya, the union urged that it be not disturbed less it disturbs the peaceful co-existence of tribes in the state.

IANS