Tura, April 20: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner jagadish Chelani has informed that enrollment for Aadhar has been extended from April 1 to June 30 and directed beneficiaries to get enrolled.

“The beneficiaries have to submit the photocopy of Aadhar Card to their respective Fair Price Shops for submission to Deputy Commissioner’s (Supply) Office, Tura for seeding of the same with Ration Cards,” the notification in this regard said.