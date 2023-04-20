SWGH advisory on prevailing heat wave

Ampati, April 20 : In view of the prevailing situation caused by unusual rise in temperatures, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner & Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority, AVD Shira has issued an advisory to the general public with certain precautions to be followed in order to prevent or minimise the impact of heat wave in the district.

The following are some of the precautionary measures to be taken by the general public: 1. Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm; 2. To stay hydrated and drink sufficient amount of water; 3. To wear light clothing and use protective accessories like sun glasses, umbrellas, etc; 3. To avoid strenuous activities and working outside when the temperature is high, i.e, between 12 noon and 3 pm; 4. To avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drinks, and high-protein food; 5. Use hat or umbrella and use damp cloth for cooling if one has to work outside in the sun; 6. Use ORS and home- made drinks like lassi, rice water, lemon water, butter milk to rehydrate the body; 7. Avoid leaving children or pets in parked vehicles and to see a doctor if one feels faint or ill.

Schools have been directed to avoid outdoor activities for the students and ensure that the above precautions are followed for the students.