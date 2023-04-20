DC kicks off Industrial Fair in Tura

Tura, April 20: The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Jagdish Chelani inaugurated the Two Day Tura Industrial Fair 2.0 (TIF), at Police Parade Ground, Tura on 20th April, 2023. The Annual Industrial Fair is being organised by the District Commerce and Industries Centre, Tura in order to encourage and promote the budding local entrepreneurs of the region and market their products.

Speaking during the inaugural function, the Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani extended his full support and cooperation to the participants of the Industrial Fair and said that he is elated to be present amongst the wonderful artisans from the region. He also appreciated their hard work and their vibrant role in displaying the products and market their art with passion.

Further, he lauded the service and professionalism of the District Commerce and Industries Centre, Tura and expressed hope that they take the future of the artisans to greater heights. Mentioning that even though the region produces high quality agri-horti products to mention a few, but lamented that the industrial sector and marketing linkages in the state has not progressed much, he added.

Delivering the keynote address, the Joint Director, Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), Tura P Toi informed that the department is organising the District Industrial Exhibition every year and that the exhibition has been renamed as Tura Industrial Fair from last year. He also mentioned that the main aim to hold such exhibitions is to benefit the local artisans and participants, and provide a platform to showcase their products, a kind of place where the buyers and sellers meet. Moreover, he said that artisans from this exhibition would also be selected for the State Handicraft Award and also participate in exhibitions in other states including IITF, New Delhi.

Departments such as Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Sericulture and Weaving, District Horticulture, Tura Polytechnic (Food Processing), etc, participated, including Local Entrepreneurs from the Garo Hills region have participated and displayed their products for sale ranging from locally available different food items, various wooden crafts and artefacts, cane and bamboo items, locally made soaps, candles, etc including products from weaving and handloom like Dakmandas and other accessories.

Heads of departments, officers and staff of DCIC, local artisans and people of the area were present during the function.

The Tura Industrial Fair 2.0 will be open till 21st April, 2023 and all those interested can visit the Fair at Police Parade Ground, Tura.