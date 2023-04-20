IIT-R, IIT-G approve new design of dome in Assembly building: Meghalaya Speaker

Shillong, April 20: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma, on Thursday, chaired a meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on the construction of the new Assembly Building at Mawdiangdiang.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira, Legislators Charles Pyngrope, Lahkmen Rymbui, and Banteidor Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang, Commissioner & Secretary, Meghalaya Assembly, Andrew Simons and other government officials.

Following the meeting, the Assembly Speaker informed that the HPC meet was held to give administrative approval to the new design of the dome as well as financial approval citing the increase of scope of work.

He stated that the new design has been vetted by IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati, and added that construction work of the building will proceed now.

‘The HPC sat to give administrative approval (to the new dome design) and also there was some financial approval required. The scope of work has also increased,’ the Speaker said.

‘After Eid work will resume at full swing,’ the Speaker said.

He also informed that the HPC has appointed a Programme Monitoring Committee (PMC) as per the observations made by IIT Guwahati in the report on the collapse of the dome.

He also informed that the PWD & PMC has been instructed to look at the second phase of construction simultaneously.