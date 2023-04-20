Non-tribal hawkers in Iewduh operate without trading license: KHADC CEM

Shillong, April 20: The KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne on Thursday claimed that many of the non-tribal roadside hawkers who are operating in Iewduh do not have any trading license.

The KHADC CEM along with Executive Member in-charge market, Grace Mary Kharbuki, Executive Member in-charge Trade, Rangkynsai Kharbuki, Syiem of Mylliem, Ainam Sing Syiem, Myntris and personnel of the Enforcement Wing of the council had gone for a surprise inspection of Iewduh market to check the trading license of the non-tribal traders.

Talking to reporters after the inspection, Chyne directed the enforcement wing to evict all the non-tribal roadside hawkers who are illegally operating their business without the trading license from the council.

The KHADC CEM also informed that there are many non-tribal traders who own a shop inside Iewduh that do not have trading licenses.

“We are going to take action against the non-tribal traders who do not have the trading license,” he said.

He also expressed strong reservation over the attempt of one of the local businessmen, Paul Leong, to prevent the personnel of the Enforcement Wing from checking the trading license of the non-tribal traders who are having shops in his building.

According to him, the council has taken a serious note on the attempt of Leong to carry out the inspection as mandated in the various provisions laid down in the Trading By-Non Tribals Regulation Act of 1972.

The KHADC CEM said that it is really unfortunate to see that the locals are claiming that some of the shops belong to them even though these shops actually belong to the non-tribal traders.

Meanwhile, he said that he is happy with the progress of the construction of the wholesale vegetable market.

According to him, the council has allotted funds to the Syiem of Mylliem to construct this wholesale vegetable market.

He further informed that they are planning to inaugurate the wholesale vegetable market in May.

“We would be allocated another Rs 1 crore to construct another floor of the vegetable market,” KHADC CEM said.