Meghalaya BJP unaware of TMC MLAs plan to join party

Shillong, April 20: Meghalaya State BJP on Thursday said that it was unaware if any TMC MLAs were willing to join the party as there had been no communication from any end.

Amid reports in a section of the press, State BJP president, Ernest Mawrie said that they had not received any communication from the TMC but they welcome any MLA or workers to join the party fold. He refused to comment further on the issue stating that they had not been approached.