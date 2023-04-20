PDF not yet decided on NPP’s offer for merger

Shillong, April 20: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president, Gavin Miguel Mylliem on Thursday informed that the party was yet to officially discuss the offer which was made by Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma and the NPP leadership of a possible merger with the party.

“It is true that the Chief Minister had made an offer that he wanted us to merge with the NPP immediately after the announcement of the results of the recently-concluded Assembly polls. Any decision on the merger will have to be deliberated in both the Central Working Committee (CWC) and Central Executive Committee (CEC),” Mylliem told reporters here on Thursday.

He further said that the party is yet to take any final decision on the possible merger with the NPP.

“We need to first deliberate this issue within the party internally. We are not going to rush since it is not an easy decision,” Mylliem said.

When asked what could be the reason that the efforts to have a government led by the regional parties did not materialise, he said that it was really difficult to reach consensus since there are too many parties who are part of this move.

“We understand that different political parties will have their own ideologies and agenda. It was a humongous task since even the Congress and TMC are part of the whole negotiations besides the regional parties,” PDF president said.

He said that one party after another had left the group while the negotiations were still on.

“Even the UDP who was the architect of this move had gone to support the NPP led MDA 2.0 Government on March 5. We also decided to join the MDA 2.0 since this effort to have a regional party led government had collapsed,” Mylliem said.

The PDF president also mentioned that political parties had left the group since the conditions put by the Voice of the People Party (VPP) were not acceptable to them.

According to him, there are many factors which contributed to the collapse of this move.