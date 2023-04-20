Prayer meeting held to protest attempt to defame Dalai Lama

Shillong, April 20: A prayer meeting was organized at the Loomparing Buddhist Monastery in protest against the attempt to ‘defame’ the Dalai Lama

The Tibetan community in Shillong, including the Tibetan community in the cities of Leh and Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh, protested against the circulation of a “controversial video” of the Dalai Lama on social media.The spiritual leader was criticized on social media for this video.

The Dalai Lama had said that ‘if his words hurt the feelings of the child, his family and friends’, he apologized to them. In the two-minute-five-second video, the Dalai Lama asked the child to “take inspiration from good human beings who spread peace and happiness and not follow those who kill other people”.

Shillong Tibetan Buddhist Association supports Dalai Lama, condemns this conspiracy to “defame” him and urges him to keep spreading the message of peace, love and harmony. According to the association, a prayer meeting was organized at the Lumparing Buddhist Monastery in Shillong, including Leh and Kargil, against “comments made by various personalities defaming the Dalai Lama by circulating videos on social media and hurting the religious sentiments of Buddhists”.