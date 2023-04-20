Raids conducted by UP police to nab gangster Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen

Shillong, April 20: The Uttar Pradesh Police have stepped up their efforts to find Shaista Parveen, the wife of murdered gangster and murder accused Atiq Ahmed.

The police are searching Shaista’s potential hiding places, including the residences of her family in various areas of Prayagraj and the nearby Kaushambi districts.

To find the runaway heir to Atiq’s wealth, authorities raided numerous locations in Kaushambi. Drones were even deployed in some of the operations.

“Over the past two days, raids have been carried out to find Shaista Parveen, the gangster Atiq Ahmed’s wife. After learning that certain criminals were hiding in the Ganga foothills, a search operation was carried out. The procedure took roughly two hours. In the operation, a drone camera was also employed. However, the operation was a failure today”, said Samar Bahadur, ASP, Kaushambi.

Inquiries about her whereabouts are also being made of some of Atiq and Shaista’s close relatives.

After her husband’s funeral, there were rumours that Shaista, who is now the heir to Atiq’s money and property, would turn herself in to the authorities. However, she continues to elude capture.

A member of Atiq Ahmed’s gang with reward of Rs 50,000 was arrested by the police. Kareli police detained New Chakia resident Asad Kalia on Wednesday.

Shaista Praveen, the wife of Atiq, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal and is missing, was thought to have Kalia as her right hand.