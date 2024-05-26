Sunday, May 26, 2024
NATIONAL

CPI(M) candidate barred from campaigning near Bengal CM’s residence

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, May 26 : Tension gripped the Kalighat area on Sunday after the police disallowed campaigning by CPI(M) candidate from Kolkata-Dakshin Saira Shah Halim in a locality adjacent to the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After Halim, the niece of iconic Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah, reached the locality associated with her party activists and leaders for campaigning, she saw guardrail barricades being raised by the city police to prevent them from campaigning.

When she questioned the police about the reasons behind the prohibition, the latter replied that as Section 144 CrPC is imposed in that area, the assembly of five or more persons is prohibited.

The CPI(M) candidate then moderated her plans slightly and informed the police that instead of regular campaigning, she would distribute campaign leaflets at the shops and residences in the locality.

When the police even refused to permit that, her supporters fumed and started protesting by raising slogans.

Some of them tried to break through the barricades which resulted in a scuffle with the police.

Police were of the view that without prior permission of the higher authorities, any kind of campaigning could not be conducted in that area.

Kolkata-Dakshin will be going for polls in the last and seventh phase on June 1.

Halim is married to a city-based medical practitioner Fuad Halim, who is the son of former West Bengal Assembly Speaker late Hasim Abdul Halin.–IANS

