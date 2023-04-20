Buddha’s teachings antidote for global problems: PM in address to Buddhist summit

“This hope, this faith is the biggest strength of this earth. When this hope gets united, the Buddha’s Dhamma will become the world’s belief and Buddha’s realisation will become the belief of humanity,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of Global Buddhist Summit here.

Remembering the Buddhist path of theory, practice and realisation, the Prime Minister elaborated on India’s adoption of all the three points in its journey in the last nine years of the NDA government.

Modi said that India has worked with dedication for the propagation of Lord Buddha’s teachings.

He mentioned about the peace missions and India’s efforts in rescue work during disasters like the earthquake in Turkiy.

“This emotion of 140 crore Indians is being seen, understood and accepted by the world”, Modi said.