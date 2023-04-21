37 cadres of 2 militant outfits lay down arms in Manipur

Guwahati, April 21: In a major boost to the peace push in Manipur, as many as 37 cadres of two underground outfits have surrendered arms and joined the mainstream at a homecoming ceremony in Imphal on Friday.

The militants who laid down the arms at the banquet hall of 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles include 36 cadres of the Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) and one cadre of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PRO) laid

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh who was present on the occasion along with top officials from the civil administration, police administration and Assam Rifles, welcomed the 37 cadres of the two underground outfits to the mainstream.

“I appreciate and welcome the 37 cadres of the two underground groups for their decision to return to the mainstream by laying down their arms during the homecoming ceremony at the 1st Mr Banquet Hall, Imphal. The cadres include 36 from the Chin Kuki Liberation Army and one cadre from PREPAK (PRO),” the chief minister said on his official Twitter handle.

Reportedly, surrendered weapons include four AK series rifles, one .22 rifle, one 303 rifle, one single barrel, one carbine, four pistols, two hand grenades and 540 assorted ammunition.

“With more insurgents joining our efforts to bring progress to the state by laying down their arms and putting their faith in the BJP Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I am confident that we will strengthen the peace and progress of Manipur,” Singh said.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the surrender ceremony, the chief minister said that the process to bring cadres of other militant groups was underway. “Process for talks with some major militant groups has already started. But right now I cannot openly say. Very soon, some positive action will be seen,” he said.

Notably, over 100 underground (UG) cadres have shunned arms and come to the mainstream since Singh took over charge of the state for the second time about a year back. “It shows that the cadres now want to return to the mainstream as they trust the incumbent government at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi. I am confident that such homecoming of UG cadres will further strengthen the peace process in the state,” Singh said.

According to official sources, as many as 130 militants belonging to different armed groups operating in the state are at the rehabilitation camps in the state after they joined the mainstream.