Govt committed to fulfilling aspirations of Gorkhas in Assam: CM

Guwahati, April 21: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the current dispensation in the state has put an end to the harassment of Gorkhas in Assam in the name of identification of foreigners.

Addressing the 57th Sammelan Divas of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan at Garpal in Sonitpur district, the chief minister said that ever since he took over the reins of the state administration in 2021, sincere efforts have been made towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the members of the Gorkha community of Assam.

“The current dispensation in the state has put an end to the harassment of Gorkhas of Assam in the name of identification of foreigners,” Sarma said.

Listing the numerous initiatives by the government for the socio-economic empowerment of the community’s members, such as conferment of “protected class” to the Gorkhas, among others, the chief minister declared that from now onwards, the Assam Gorkha Sammelan would have the authority to issue Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates to eligible members of the Gorkha community.

“Steps shall be taken to issue ‘Gorkha certificates’ through dedicated portals and that this initiative would prove helpful for the Gorkha youths of the state getting enrolled into the Indian armed forces,” he said.

Sarma also appealed to the Gorkha civil society organisations to work towards developing a progressive mindset among the Gorkha youths. “Gorkhas must walk hand-in-hand with members of the other communities of the state in making best use of the opportunities a new and resurgent Assam and India are offering,” he said.

The chief minister lauded the role of Assam Gorkha Sammelan as the torch-bearer of inalienable rights of the Gorkhas of Assam as sons-of-the-soil.

“Assam Gorkha Sammelan, since its inception, has been relentlessly working towards uplift of the members of the Gorkha community of Assam,” he remarked, adding that “the Gorkhas are an integral part of the greater Assamese community.”

He further appealed to the Gorkhas of Assam not to dissociate themselves from their roots and work towards preserving their glorious saga of valour.

The chief minister also declared that a state-of-the-art mini stadium and a police outpost would be built in the Garpal area, which he referred to as one of the most important places in the state linked to the Gorkha community of Assam.