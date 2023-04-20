Govt collecting data on application of roster system till now: Ampareen Lyngdoh

Shillong, April 20: Cabinet Minister and State government spokesperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh has that the government is procuring data from all line departments on how the roster has been applied in the State thus far and how best it can be taken forward.

Stating that the capacity of the government to evaluate what practice will benefit the State in the long run should not be underestimated, Ampareen said, “We have been actively engaging in understanding the roster as it was and how best can we take that forward protecting the interest of all communities who will gradually and definitely affected by it”.

She assured, “We have been advised by various court orders to ensure that we have a systematic application of the reservation policy that will seem like a policy that is sensitive to citizens across the board”.

“We will try our best to understand this systema to ensure that while applying it we should not be seen as a government that is unjustly applying a system,” she added.

She said the order of the High Court is going to have a positive application in the future and the State must adhere to justice for all and provide a fair playing ground for all communities.

On discussions and debates that are going on everywhere on the issue, she said, “I don’t want to create that kind of feeling that the government is insensitive to apprehensions that are being debated in all fronts, be it print media, electronic any form of communication. We do not want to also pre-maturely express the learning’s of the government without actually coming out with a justified formula”.

“I appeal to the people political parties across the board kindly allow us to collect data to ensure that data collected is credible and to ensure that in applying this roster there shall be no injustice done to any community. We are Meghalayan and we must understand the government is for the people of Meghalaya,” she said.