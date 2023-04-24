Bhindranwale’s nephew Jasbir Singh played role in Amritpal Singh’s arrest

Shillong, April 24: The arrest of pro-Khalistani radical Amritpal Singh at Moga, Punjab on Sunday is thought to have been made possible by Jasbir Singh Rode, a former Akal Takht chief and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s nephew.

According to sources, Jasbir discreetly gave the police information that Amritpal intended to surrender at the Rodewal Gurdwara after learning of the plan.

Amritpal had a plan, according to sources, to turn himself in to the police in Rode village, where his turban-tying ceremony was held in September of last year, in front of his supporters.

According to sources, Amritpal told Jasbir that he intended to surrender at the Moga Gurdwara. Additionally, he gave covert information to the Punjab Police on Amritpal’s attendance at the house of worship.

According to reports, police officers warned Jasbir that detaining Amritpal in a crowded area might lead to an event similar to the one in Ajnala.

Jasbir is thought to have instructed Amritpal to travel to the Gurdwara by the evening of April 22. He nevertheless claimed to the media that Amritpal had personally phoned the police, not him.

Saturday night, Amritpal Singh visited the gurdwara. His intention to surrender was disclosed to the police by him, according to Jasbir.

Amritpal added, “I may be guilty in the worldly court, but not in the court of the Almighty,” before leaving the Gurdwara on April 23 to allow police to take him into custody. He was sent to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, where Papalpreet Singh and eight other of his aides are already detained under the National Security Act.