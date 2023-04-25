Assam TMC launches social media campaign against price rise

Guwahati, April 25/–/ The Assam Trinamool Congress on Tuesday launched a social media campaign against the price hike of essential commodities in the state.

In a message to the media, Assam Trinamool Congress president, Ripun Bora said the state unit of AITC launched a trend, #TMCAgainstPriceHike, on social media against the skyrocketing prices of commodities in the state, including essential daily food items and medicine.

“Apart from essential food items, the rate of medicine in particular has gone up by 12 percent, which is affecting the common people. So much so that their purchasing power has taken a big hit amidst the price rise,” Bora claimed.

“As a matter of fact, ever since the BJP government took over, the state has witnessed a continuous rise in the prices of essential commodities. This apart, the rates of municipal tax, property tax, et al, have also gone up. But the central and state governments are not concerned about the situation. They have failed to regulate the prices,” the Assam Trinamool Congress leader claimed.

The party’s media department chairman Dilip Kumar Sharma thanked the party leaders and workers in different parts of the state who participated in the social media trending campaign on Tuesday.

AASU protest

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on the other hand, took a procession from Swahid Nyash Bhawan here in protest against the price of daily essentials, including the rates of LPG, electricity charges, fuel, apart from increase in various forms of taxes, including the rates charged in the toll gates of the state.

“The purchasing power of the common man has taken a hit amidst rising prices. So, the government, which has been voted to power by the people, and the food and civil supplies department must address this burning issue and the concerns of the general public,” an AASU member said.