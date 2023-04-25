Don Bosco to hold national seminar on women representation  

Tura, April 25: The Don Bosco College, Tura is all set to host a two-day National Seminar on the topic ‘Representation of Women of North East India in Multi-Disciplinary Discourse’.

The event is being organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college in association with the Department of Philosophy and Internal Complaints Committee. The seminar will be held on 28th and 29th April 2023 at the college campus.

The seminar aims to bring together academicians and research scholars from all over the North East to discuss and deliberate on the various issues faced by women in the region, and their representation in different fields of study. The event will be conducted in blended mode, allowing participants from various locations to join in virtually.

Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, and Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma are expected to be the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively at the Inaugural programme of the National Seminar.