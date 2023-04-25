Anurag Thakur asks to expedite construction work of National Sports University in Manipur

Thakur visited the construction site in Imphal West district along with Manipur’s Youth Affairs and Sports Minister K. Govindas and other high-ranking officials of the Centre and state government.

The minister also chaired a review meeting there.

Taking to Twitter later, Thakur wrote: “Got up really early today for a site visit of the only National Sports University of India which is under construction in Imphal, Manipur. The contribution of Northeast region to our sporting history is significant and it is fitting that such a University should be in this part of the country. It is the commitment of PM Narendra Modi towards the development of northeast and our youth that through such initiatives new direction is given to our budding athletes to go out and conquer the world. I reiterate that talent of our Indian youth will be fully supported at each stage.”

The National Sports University is India’s first full-fledged sports university of international standard. For the last five years, the classes and other activities are being conducted from a temporary centre located at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the university’s 325-acre campus in Imphal West district on March 16, 2018. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 900 crore.