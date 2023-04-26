Furnish case diary of complaint against IYC chief by May 2: Gauhati HC

Guwahati, April 26: The Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam Police to submit the case diary of the complaint filed by expelled Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta in a police station here against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV by May 2.

“The IYC president had filed a criminal petition under Section 482 of CrPC in Gauhati High Court to quash the complaint and put a stop to the ongoing police investigation. But the High Court, during a four-hour hearing of the submissions of the advocates representing the petitioner and the state, did not provide any interim relief to the petitioner. The court has asked for submission of the case diary of the complaint filed against him on May 2, which is the next date of hearing,” Advocate General, Assam, Devajit Saikia, who is representing the state, in the case.

The Advocate General further said that on behalf of the Assam government, all the submissions were placed before the High Court against the arguments put forth by the petitioner.

“The petitioner’s side had put forth basically four points – that the Assam Police has no jurisdiction in the case; that there was inordinate delay in filing the FIR by Dutta; that there were contradictions in the allegations made in the FIR besides a political vendetta in the case,” Saikia said.

Notably, the Assam Police had summoned Srinivas to appear at Dispur police station (where the FIR was lodged and a complaint registered) on May 2 in connection with the case.

A four-member team of Assam Police had on Saturday had to Srinivas’ residence in Bengaluru and served a notice to appear in person before the police in Guwahati.

In the notice, Srinivas was asked not to tamper with the evidence in the case and not to make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

The IYC leader was also directed to comply with a set of directions, including joining the investigation of the case, as and when required, and cooperating with the investigation; disclosure of all facts truthfully and production of all relevant documents/material required for the investigation, among others.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under Section 41A (3) and (4) of CrPC,” the notice read.

It may be mentioned that the disciplinary action committee of the Congress had on Saturday expelled Dutta for six years from its primary membership for alleged anti-party activities.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee had prior to that issued a show-cause notice to Dutta asking her to explain why action should not be taken against her for alleged anti-party activities.