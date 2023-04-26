Uttar Kamalabari Satra to collaborate with USTM for research on Satriya Culture

Guwahati, April 26: With an objective to inculcate awareness and research on Srimanta Sankardeva and his Neo Vaishnavite philosophy and culture, Sri Janardan Dev Goswami, Satradhikar, Uttar Kamalabari Satra, Majuli visited the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today and addressed the students and faculty members.

He said that Uttar Kamalabari Satra would collaborate with USTM for research on Satriya culture, for which discussion has already taken place between the two institutions.

Satradhikar Dev Goswami addressed more than three thousand students and spoke on Srimanta Sankardeva and his Bhakti Movement. He said that those who are from Assam are well aware of Srimanta Sankardeva and his ‘Ek Saran Naam Dharma’. “We need to spread Sankardeva’s ‘Bhakti Movement’, which based on the principle of universal brotherhood. The Neo Vaishnavism philosophy was the enlightenment of the human conscience through universal love, and the literature has universal acceptance”, he said.

Emphasising ‘Mati Akhora’, a dance form which can be considered for fitness exercise, he stated that much before ‘Zumba’ came into the picture, Srimanta Sankardeva introduced this dance form. “If anybody practices Mati Akhora, there is no need to go to the gym for fitness. These are the things we need to take care of and require research and publications. Today we talk about climate change and plantation but Srimanta Sankardev stressed the importance of plants and environment more than 600 years ago when he said that one tree is equivalent to 10 children”, he added.

In this context, Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said that USTM is already deliberating upon research on Satriya culture in Majuli. A discussion between Satradhikar and other delegates from Majuli and USTM also took place to make a roadmap on how to proceed towards this objective.

On his arrival at USTM today, Satradhikar Sri Janardan Dev Goswami was felicitated with traditional gamocha, seleng chadar and xorai by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM. He was greeted with a traditional Gayan Bayan performance which was followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries present. Students of USTM also performed Borgeet and Satriya dance on the occasion.