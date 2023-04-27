Arrested for drug smuggling in UAE, Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira released

Shillong, April 27: Chrisann Pereira, a Bollywood actress, has been freed from a jail in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates after she was arrested for drug trafficking.

Authorities in Sharjah arrested Pereira earlier this month after discovering cocaine concealed in a trophy she was carrying.

The 27-year-old has been in films including Batla House and Sadak 2.

Two others have been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on charge of framing the Bollywood actress in the drug smuggling case.

According to reports, the two accused planted the narcotics to put Chrisann Pereira in jail.

The suspects were named as Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi, a native of Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, and Anthony Paul, a resident of Mumbai’s Borivali neighbourhood.

The actress was framed, the actress’s family claimed in a statement. Following the start of the investigation, the police discovered that Paul had orchestrated the attempt to have Chrisann falsely accused in order to exact revenge on the actress’s mother, Premila Pereira.

Paul and his sidekick Ravi devised a plan to fly Chrisann to the UAE for a fictitious audition for a global online series.

She received a trophy, which contained the narcotics, as she was leaving for the airport.

Additionally, authorities found that Paul had similarly framed four other individuals.