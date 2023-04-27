Congress leaders file police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Shillong, April 27: Senior Congressmen Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr. Parmeshwar, and DK Shivakumar have filed a police complaint against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and the organisers of a BJP rally for making provocative statements, inciting animosity and hatred, and defaming the opposition in Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station.

DK Shivakumar, the head of the Karnataka Congress, referred to Shah’s comment of riots if the Congress wins the election and stated, “Action should be taken according to law. A regular person would have been arrested if he had done it. The Union Home Minister cannot say there will be communal riots if Congress wins the election. He is the home minister, not the star campaigner of BJP”.