CBI arrests absconding accused from Nagaland in rhino poaching case

Guwahati, April 27: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has, after persistent and incessant efforts, traced and arrested an absconding accused in a rhino poaching case registered in the year 2012.

The arrested accused, identified as Raidang Engti, was arrested from Lhomithi village in Dimapur, Nagaland. He is a resident of Dimapur.

According to official sources, the apex investigation agency had registered a case on the request of the Assam government and subsequent notification from central government, and took over the investigation of the FIR (number 5/2012) dated July 3, 2012, earlier registered at Rongmongwe police station in Karbi Anglong district.

It was alleged in the complaint that on July 1, 2012, a rhino was killed by unidentified poachers and its horn was poached. The carcass of the rhino was lying in a place at Long Koi Tisso Gaon.

“During investigation, it was found that after killing the rhino, the other accused sold the rhino horn to the arrested accused in Dimapur. The complicity of the accused had emerged as the person through whom the poached rhino horn was traded and transacted for a hefty amount,” an official statement issued on Thursday said.

“After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 31, 2018 against five accused. Investigation was kept open regarding the sale of the rhino horn and to arrest the said accused whose name had emerged during investigation for purchasing the poached rhino horn,” it said.

The arrested accused was produced before the competent court in Dimapur on Thursday.