AIR Williamnagar to get FM service from Friday

Tura, April 27: The All India Radio (AIR), Williamnagar in East Garo Hills will be among those having FM services from tomorrow, April 28 as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates a total of 91 100W FM transmitters on the day at 10:30 AM, all across the country.

An event to celebrate this occasion is being organised in the premises of AIR Williamnagar where Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will be a part of. Many prominent persons from Williamnagar including senior Government officers & dignitaries are likely to be present at AIR Williamnagar during the inauguration.

The transmitter will be operating on FM frequency 100.1 MHz & will bring to the people a bouquet of various programmes of entertainment and education. The 100W Transmitter is expected to be heard in around 400 Sq. km area & benefitting thousands of listeners in the town & nearby villages.