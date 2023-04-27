Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office: Movie slows down, earns only Rs 5 crore in a day

Shillong, April 27: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and a sizable cast, hasn’t been performing well at the box office.

The Farhad Samji-directed film further declined to under 5 crore on Wednesday after slowing down on Tuesday. It is gradually approaching the 100 crore threshold.

The cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan includes a number of supporting performers, including Jagapathi Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, and Palak Tiwari. Bhumika Chawla, who starred alongside Salman in Tere Naam, and Bhagyashree, who starred alongside him in Maine Pyar Kiya, both play significant roles in the movie. Additionally, Ram Charan and Abdu Rozik make cameos in the movie.

The movie’s expected box office receipts decreased by another 30%, to anywhere between Rs 4 and Rs 4.50 crore, according to reports. It is currently somewhere between 89 crore.

Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), Bathukamma, Yentamma, O Balle Balle, and Lets Dance Chotu Motu are just a few of the songs included in Kis Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While Yentamma also features Telugu lyrics, Bathukamma is totally a Telugu song.

Mixed to unfavourable reviews were given to the movie.

In Tiger 3, which is being directed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman will next be seen playing his character of earlier parts. This Diwali, the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and will also star Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.