After being trolled for being “anti-national”, Diljit Dosanjh reacts

Shillong, April 26: Being targeted for allegedly being anti-national over an issue of national flag at Coachella music festival, actor and singer Diljit Sosanjh has reacted to his critics.

After his second performance at the Coachella music festival, singer Diljit Dosanjh posted a message for those who are circulating “fake news” about him. On social media, a video of him talking about a woman waving the tricolour amid the mob is being circulated.

“This is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters, this girl is raising my country’s flag,” he said during the performance. “Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity tonne bacho, (This is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters, this girl is holding my country’s flag. Stay away from negativity. Music is for everyone).

His remark was misrepresented as a message opposing the nation and the flag.

Now, Diljit has reacted to the trolls and said “DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS and NEGATIVITY. Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai. Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai. Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar… Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO (I said this is my country’s flag, this is for my country… which means this performance is for my country. If you don’t know Punjabi then Google it. Because Coachella is a big music festival, people from all over the world come there that’s why music is for everyone. Someone should learn how to twist a good thing from you… Google this too).”