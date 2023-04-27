Militant outfit DNLA signs tripartite peace pact in New Delhi

Guwahati, April 27: In a historic development that marks the “end of tribal insurgency in Assam”, a tripartite memorandum of settlement (MoS) was signed between the Centre, Assam government and representatives of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA)/Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DPSC), in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

The peace agreement with the Dimasa militant outfit was signed in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials from the Union home ministry and Assam government.

Speaking on the occasion, Union home minister Amit Shah said the agreement was another significant milestone towards making Northeast India insurgency-free by 2024 and fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Northeast region.

“This agreement will bring a complete end to insurgency in Dima Hasao district of Assam. Besides, there will be no more tribal armed groups in Assam from today,” Shah said.

It may be mentioned that DNLA was formed in early 2019 with the purported aim to establish a sovereign territory for the Dimasa people.

Shah further said that under the agreement, the representatives of DNLA have agreed to abjure violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, disband their armed organisation, vacate all camps occupied by the DNLA cadres and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law.

“As a result of this agreement, over 168 cadres of DNLA are joining the mainstream by laying down their arms,” the Union home minister said.

“Under the agreement, the Dimasa Welfare Council will be set up by the Assam to protect, preserve and promote social, cultural, linguistic identity to meet political, economic and educational aspirations and will ensure speedy and focused development of the Dimasa people residing outside the jurisdiction of the Autonomous Council,” Shah said.

“Along with this, the agreement also provides for appointment of a commission under paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India to examine the demand for inclusion of additional villages contiguous to North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with the Council,” the home minister said.

The agreement also provides for necessary measures to be taken by the central government and the Assam government to rehabilitate the surrendered armed cadres of DNLA.

“To this effect, a special development package of Rs 500 crore each, will also be provided by the Government of India and Assam government over a period of five years, for all round development of NCHAC as well as the Dimasa people residing in other parts of the state,” he said.

It may also be recalled that in September 2021, the DNLA had declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months following an appeal by the Assam chief minister. The ceasefire has been extended since then.