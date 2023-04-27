RR vs CSK 2023 match: An interesting IPL encounter worth watching

Shillong, April 27: RR vs CSK 2023 IPL encounter between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be an attempt to go back on the winning track for Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (April 27).

After losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR will be hurt and eager to retake the top spot on the standings. But CSK will present them with a formidable obstacle.

MS Dhoni and company have won three straight games and appear unbeatable. Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, among others, are in excellent shape. If Rajasthan wants to have any hope of winning, its spinners will need to stop Chennai’s hitters.