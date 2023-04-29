Music video “I Can Fly” by singer, Esha Das released

Shillong, April 29: The music video “I Can Fly” of Guwahati-based singer, Esha Das was released by noted city singer, Gracyl Ropmay at Shillong Press Club here on Saturday.

The music video was shot in Meghalaya and it has been composed, written and sung by the singer herself. This music video also is a testament to the singer’ds love for the beauty of Meghalaya and the entire North East region of India

The 4K music video is directed and edited by Zedrin Phukar and stunning cinematography by Pranay Mane and Krishanku Bidyarthy.

People can watch the music video “I Can Fly” at the Youtube channel “Esha Music”.

Esha is a high school student from South Point School in Guwahati. She began composing and singing at the age of 9 and has since then dedicated herself to her craft.

As a proud native of North East India, she is committed to promoting North East tourism, which includes Meghalaya and showcasing the rich socio-cultural heritage of the region by her music video.

The Guwahati based singer has been promoting Meghalaya in almost all her videos both regional and English. Her music videos celebrate the beauty of Meghalaya’s natural landscapes.

Through her music, Esha hopes to inspire others to explore and appreciate the unique beauty and diversity of Meghalaya particularly and North East India in general.

In addition to “I Can Fly,” Esha has also released the popular video album “Never Let You Go,” which received airplay on London FM. With a voice and talent beyond her years, Esha Das is a rising star on the music scene, and “I Can Fly” is a must-see for anyone seeking inspiration and beauty.