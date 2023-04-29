Lord Buddha’s teaching most relevant at these hours: Rev Victor Lyngdoh

Shillong, March 29: Archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese, Rev Victor Lyngdoh said that there was a need to inculcate the teaching of Lord Buddha especially at these hours when the country is facing a lot of challenges.

While speaking at the 2567th Vesak Day organized by the Shillong Buddhist Association here on Saturday, Rev Lyngdoh said that there was a need to bring back the love and respect among the people of this country and the peace and harmony which is lacking at the moment.

According to him, many innocent lives are being killed every day in view of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“We do not want this hatred. We need to learn from the teaching of Lord Buddha about love, peace, harmony and respect of one another. May we experience peace, love and compassion through prayer of Lord Buddha,” Archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese said.

He said that even Meghalaya is longing for peace and harmony. According to him, it is important as leaders of the Shillong All Faiths’ Forum (SAFF) representing different religions to learn from each other.

“We and care for one another so that there is unity and love in our state,” Rev Lyngdoh added.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek said,”It is really sad that there is communal tension among people representing different communities and religions.”

“All religions teach the same thing. But we are seeing a trend where there is intolerance among different communities which is not healthy,” Hek said.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Secretary of the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum, Rev Fr Richard Majaw, Central Puja Committee president, Naba Bhattacharjee among others who spoke on the occasion.

Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima and Buddha Day, commemorates the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha.

Vesak is a significant day when the world commemorates the significant events of Gautama Buddha, i.e., the birth, enlightenment and passing away of the spiritual leader.