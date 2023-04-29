Hek urges veterinary doctors to create livelihood for rural folk

Shillong, April 29: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek stated that the department has the potential to be a game changer and transform the rural economy of the state.

While speaking at a function to celebrate this year’s World Veterinary Day here on Saturday, Hek suggested that the Veterinary doctors can use their expertise and technical knowledge and combine it with the practical knowledge of the farmers to bring about sustainable livelihood for the people in the rural areas of the state.

While urging the young veterinary doctors not to have a mindset of being urban centric, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister said that they need to explore and try to learn from the rural farmers some of the practical lessons.

“We also need to understand the challenges faced by the farmers. It is only then we can plan how to address these challenges,” Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister.

Meanwhile, he also stressed on the need to simplify the procedure so that maximum of the farmers will come forward to avail the government schemes and subsidies.

According to him, many of the farmers are reluctant to take advantage of the government schemes and programmes since the procedure is too lengthy.

“Many of them feel it is some kind of harassment,” Hek said.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister also urged the senior officials of the department not to be too concerned about getting important positions.

“What is important is to perform and to serve the state to the best of our capabilities. The chair you are sitting in is not your position. But it is a responsibility that you need to function,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister also inaugurated the Indo-Dan multipurpose hall and guest house at Upper Shillong.