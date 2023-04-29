Ponniyin Selvan 2 steals the show with opening on Box Office

Shillong, April 29: Ponniyin Selvan or PS 2 has got off to a strong start at the box office, bringing in a sizable amount on the first day alone. The epic series’ second installment, which Mani Ratnam directed, reportedly made 38 crore rupees on its opening day across all networks.

According to reports, the movie made 25 crore rupees in Tamil Nadu, where it was shot. For comparison, the opening day revenue for the franchise’s first film was 40 crore. The movie made between Rs 3 and 4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It brought in between Rs 4-5 crore in Karnataka. In India, PS-1 made almost Rs 327 crores and Rs 169 crores abroad.

The two-part epic stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu, among other well-known figures from the Indian entertainment sector. The movie tells the story of the early Chola dynasty by adapting one of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novels for the screen.

Vikram in an interview said that regional films’ widespread appeal and financial success were mostly due to the subtitles. “Emotions are universal, therefore a film that stinks of nativity and is about one region of India will nonetheless succeed. After the pandemic, people are more willing to watch films with subtitles. In contrast to what was the case earlier, they are now viewing Korean, German, and French films as well”, Vikram said.

“Content now overtakes everything else as the hero… There won’t be any national or regional films, whatever is good will succeed, in my opinion”, he said.