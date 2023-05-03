Grade 3 posts: 11,324 candidates provisionally selected in Assam

Guwahati, May 3: The State Level Recruitment Commission has provisionally selected 11,324 candidates for appointment to Grade III posts under 47 departments of the Assam government.

“Based on the combined marks of written as well as skill tests, the final merit list against 11,510 posts had been prepared and 11,324 candidates were found to be successful and provisionally selected for appointment,” Ashish Kumar Bhutani, chairman of the State Level Recruitment Commission told mediapersons at the Assam Administrative Staff College here on Wednesday.

Notably, the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III or Grade 3 posts was constituted for the recruitment of the analogous Class-III posts under different departments of the Assam government.

Subsequently, the Commission received requisitions from 47 departments and 9,21,634 applications were received online in response to an advertisement (dated March 25, 2022) out of which 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written test.

“Written tests were conducted for three levels of qualifications which included graduate level (for posts where the minimum required qualification is bachelor’s degree/bachelor’s degree with computer), HSSLC level (for posts where minimum qualification is HSSLC/HSSLC in Science), and HSLC level (for posts of driver),” Bhutani said.

After the written test, shortlisted candidates were called for computer skills tests, stenography skill tests and driving skill tests.

According to official sources, randomisation of qualified candidates for allotment of departments will be done by SLRC for Class III on May 5, 2023 in the presence of the IIT Guwahati director and vice chancellor of Gauhati University.

All the concerned departments will collect the results from SLRC for Class III at Assam Administrative Staff College in pen drive at 11am on May 6, 2023.

The SLRC will upload the department wise selected candidates on May 6 at 5pm subject to the concurrence of the chief minister.

The departments will upload the appointment letters at 5.30pm on May 11 on their websites.

Meanwhile, the results for 14,281 vacancies for Grade IV posts in various departments will be announced on Thursday and the same will be uploaded on the SEBA website at 2pm.