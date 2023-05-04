Nagaland forms committee to restructure state police with modern outlook

Patton, who holds the Home and Border Affairs Departments, said that modern policing is more about establishing the supremacy of the law through investigation and law enforcement rather than brute force.

“The high-level committee would look into all aspects of policing through the exercise and make recommendations based on the findings,” he told the media at the police headquarters.

He also said that workable and genuine suggestions are welcomed from the public to improve the department, law and order in the state and to create an environment for better development.

“We remain committed to building a modern, efficient, and community-focused police force for a safer and prosperous Nagaland,” the Deputy CM said.

Patton also mentioned that DGP Rupin Sharma and the Nagaland Police have launched a war on drugs during the last four months which has resulted in the registering of 101 cases and the arrest of 143 criminals from various parts of the state for drug-related crimes.He revealed that the state police has set up an Anti-Narcotics Task Force booth at the state level with statewide jurisdiction. Patton also highlighted that the Police department is looking into internal departmental issues such as the unauthorised absence of police personnel from duty, excessive deployment of bodyguards to state VIPs, and timely withdrawal of vehicles attached to retired officers.