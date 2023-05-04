College conducts placement drive

Tura, May 4: The College of Community Science, CAU, Tura, has conducted it’s first placement drive for final year students and alumni of the College.

The two day recruitment drive was conducted by the Placement Cell of the College in collaboration with Avenues, Shillong.

Dean of the College, Dr Jyoti V. Vastrad, expressed her gratitude to the firm for choosing to recruit graduates of the College and hoped that it will encourage more students to join the degree program.

A total of 19 students, including alumni attend the interview, out of which four have been shortlisted for further interviews.