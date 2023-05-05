Fist fight between Ukrainian and Russian representatives at global meet

Shillong, May 5: A viral video showed a one-on-one confrontation at an international conference after a Russian representative seized a flag from Ukrainian MP.

Over 14 months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the dramatic incident took place on Thursday at the 61st Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Oleksandr Marikovskyi, a Ukrainian, was seen holding his nation’s flag when the unnamed Russian representative arrived, tore it, and then began to leave, the video indicated.

Other officials intercepted him, but he snatched the flag back before they could.

🥊 In Ankara 🇹🇷, during the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community, the representative of Russia 🇷🇺 tore the flag of Ukraine 🇺🇦 from the hands of a 🇺🇦 Member of Parliament. The 🇺🇦 MP then punched the Russian in the face. pic.twitter.com/zUM8oK4IyN — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) May 4, 2023

A day after Russia claimed Ukraine tried to assassinate President Vladimir Putin with a drone attack on the Kremlin, a charge disputed by Ukraine, tensions between the two countries have risen again.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, the Black Sea Economic Community has included both Russia and Ukraine as members. “Working towards peace, stability, and prosperity in the Black Sea region” is its stated goal.