 RGU-Bhoreilli anglers’ initiative on ‘save the only home we have ever known’

Guwahati, May 5: The Department of English, Royal Global University (RGU), organised a plantation drive and nature walk in association with Assam (Bhoreilli) Angling & Conservation Association yesterday at Garbhanga Reserve Forest here.

The event was meant for celebrating the spirit and theme of India’s G20 Presidency – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — “One Earth · One Family · One Future” as well as an extension of Earth Day 2023 celebrations. Earth Day Network India has been inspirational in driving people to make every day an Earth Day.

Resource persons- Dipanjol Deka, Secretary Tea Association of India and a Life Member of Assam (Bhoreilli) Angling & Conservation Association accompanied by Naushad Hussain from the same organisation — attended the event and helped participants realise and understand the importance of Garbhanga ecosystem.

The drive was convened by Dr Pronami Bhattacharyya, Assistant Professor, Department of English in RGU and Executive Committee member of Assam (Bhoreilli) Angling & Conservation Association.

Twenty-six of the department of English volunteered to be a part of this activity. They were accompanied by Pronami Bhattacharyya, Sania Wahid, Assistant Professor, Deptartment of English

Following activities marked the event: Distributing badges (designed by student Deepak Chhetri) amongst RGU students and resource persons, introductory lecture on Anthropocene by Dr Pronami Bhattacharyya, trekking (6.7 Kms) and introduction to available bird and flora species in the Reserve Forest by Dipanjol Deka.

The trekking culminated at the destination Parijat Academy (Garbhanga), a non-profit school established in 2003 with just four children in a small room with a pair of desks and benches. From a humble beginning, the school has now grown of over 500-students one. Providing free education and the school is on its way towards realizing the dreams and aspirations of poor parents into a reality where children are encouraged to develop positive qualities. The school is named after flower variety Parijat.

The Garbhanga branch of the school is a tiny room made of bamboo, divided further into three rooms by half bamboo walls. There are 35 kids (classes 1 & 2) from nearby Karbi villages, who have walked 10-15 kms to come and study here and stay in hostels, which are two tiny bamboo rooms, one for boys and another for girls. With no electricity, post sunset study is almost impossible, making them reply upon a few solar table lamps donated by well-wishers.

RGU Students teach and interact with the Parijat Academy kids on their regular syllabus, nature/environment, music etc.

The participants of the event also engaged themselves in a plantation drive at a nearby area. They involved Parijat kids to name the saplings to help them develop a bond. They promised to look after the saplings until they become robust enough to survive on their own while RGU students promised to visit from time to time as well.