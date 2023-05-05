Shillong, May 5: The Kerala Story which is a production by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been in the media for a while.

Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Bilani, and Siddhi Idnani are among the cast members of the two-hour movie, which is generally interesting the entire time.

Director of The Kerala Story – Sudipto Sen gets right to the point soon after the opening. Sen deftly decides to go back and forth in time rather than follow a chronological storyline; by doing so, he successfully captures the viewer’s undivided attention. You can be in the middle of Kerala’s luxuriant vegetation one moment and then suddenly find yourself in arid, nauseous terrain that stretches into infinity.

At the helm are four females. Two of them are Hindus, one is a devout Christian, one is a Muslim. Shalini, played by Adah Sharma, makes the most of this chance to portray a naive college student who becomes a victim of indoctrination. She goes through a significant adulterated shift during her transformation from Shalini to Fatima, yet she manages to keep some of her innocence throughout.

This performance might stand out in her filmography after a string of failed attempts to capture the interest of Hindi moviegoers. The boldest of the group is Asifa, who is portrayed by Sonia Balain. Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali and Yogita Bihani as Nimah round out the group of friends that serve as the story’s central characters.

The main focus of Sen’s screenplay is the alleged captivity of Hindu girls. For those who are unaware, the Catholic Church in Kerala was the first to introduce the term “love jihad”. He attributes their situation to deracination. He seems to imply that individuals who don’t practise their faith are more likely to get radicalised than those who do.

This is communicated in two different ways, but it stands out more when one of the characters accuses her father of first introducing her to “foreign ideas like communism” before teaching her about her own religion and culture.