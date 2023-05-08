JHDS organises awareness campaign against drug abuse

Jowai: The Jaintia Hills Development Society (JHDS), in collaboration with the office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), West Jaintia Hill District, today organized an awareness programme on the Ill-Effect of Substance Abuse at Tpep-Pale Secondary School Jowai,

The District Social Welfare Officer, West Jaintia Hills, J. Synnah highlighted affects of drugs, alcohol and other substance abuse on the students. Synnah said that the West Jaintia District is one of the 272 districts in the Country which falls under the category of high drugs abuse incidence.

The awareness programme was preceded by a rally participated by the students of different schools.

Others who spoke on this prorgramme included Terence Sawian, as a resource person. A short-play was staged by the students of Tpep-Pale Secondary School, Jowai.