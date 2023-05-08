Ampareen inspects healthcare  facilities in Ri Bhoi

Nongpoh, May 8: Meghalaya Health Minister, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, along with other officials, conducted an inspection at the Maternity and Child Hospital, Umran Parila and the General Nursing and Midwifery Institute at Pahamsyiem to review the progress of these pending projects and facilitate their completion.

Speaking to media persons, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh said although the construction of the MCH hospital was almost complete, there were issues related to power and water supply that needed be addressed, which would slow down the operational capacity of the hospital. As a result, a review of the matter will be taken on July 28, after certain deadlines have been given to various departments like MeECL and PHE.

Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh also highlighted the importance of the trauma center at Nongpoh, which is strategically located on the highway, and emphasized that the service would be of great benefit to the people of Meghalaya. However, there were a few hiccups with the trauma center, which was previously used as a Covid Center and currently houses the DMHO. A new facility for the DMHO office is slated to complete in December, which will create space for the trauma center.

She also informed that the physical progress of the DMHO office was currently at around 55 to 60 percent and expected to be completed in another two to three months, if weather permits. As soon as the DMHO office is relocated to its new location, work will swing on the operation theatres, which will have two operation theatres, ramps are more or less ready, and equipment will be tendered as soon as possible, without waiting for the building to be completed.

The Health Minister acknowledged that there were still other things that needed to be taken into consideration, such as the recruitment of HR post and the roster system. However, she remained hopeful that these issues would be resolved in due time, and the trauma center would be operational before Christmas this year.

Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh concluded by stating that a two-month review of the progress of the projects would be conducted, and they would keep pushing to ensure that the facilities see the light of day. She also announced that the old facility at the civil hospital would function directly at the MCH hospital, as the latter is a specialized center. This would be good for the district and the state, as the civil hospital would cater to normal deliveries that are not very complicated.