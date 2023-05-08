Recruitment drive: SLPRB Assam selects 5421 candidates

Guwahati, May 8: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has selected 5421 candidates for appointment under various departments out of a total of 5730 posts for which a comprehensive recruitment drive was conducted by the board.

As many as 1279 candidates have been selected in Assam Police, 307 candidates selected in the office of the Director General Of Civil Defence (DGCD) and Commandant General Of Home Guards, Assam (CGHG); 553 candidates selected in APRO (Assam Police Radio Organisation), 39 candidates selected in Fire and Emergency Services (F & ES), 301 candidates in the prison Department, 222 candidates in the excise department while 2720 candidates have been selected in the forest department.

Notably, there were 1407 vacancies in Assam Police, 412 in DGCD and CGHG, 556 in APRO, 43 in F&ES, 303 in prison department and 222 vacancies in the excise department while there were 2787 vacancies in the forest department.

Declaring the results here on Monday, Assam director-general of police G.P Singh declared said that the SLRPB was given the responsibility by various departments, including Assam Police, excise department, prison department, forest department, fire and emergency services and DGCD/CGHG, to recruit persons for 5730 posts of various categories, of which the board has found 5421persons suitable for appointment.

“The recruitments have been made in four categories – constable-level recruitment of APRO and F&ES; graduate-level posts of DGCD, prison department APRO, Assam Police; higher secondary and HSLC level posts of DGCD/CGHG; forest department, excise department and prison department, in addition to Grade IV posts under 20 categories of Assam Police, forest, prison and fire and emergency services for which the candidates have been selected,” the DGP said.

“The results can be accessed from websites, while appointment letters would be available for download in a few days. As has already been decided by the Assam government, the selected candidates will be joining from June 1, 2023. Place of posting and place of joining, etc, will be available in their appointment letters which will be available for download in a couple of days. Appointment letters for some of these candidates will be distributed in the central function at the Khanapara veterinary ground here,” he said.

Notably, the SLPRB, which is headed by the DGP, Assam, had received a total of 2378326 applications.

Earlier, the State Level Recruitment Commission had provisionally selected 11,324 candidates for appointment to Grade III posts under 47 departments of the Assam government and provisionally selected 14,281 candidates for appointment to Grade IV posts under 48 departments of the Assam government.