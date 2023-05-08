Aaranyak gifts 10 solar lighting systems for anti-poaching camps under KTR

Guwahati, May 8: Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam has received 10 solar light systems as gifts from biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) with support from the UK-based the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

The ten solar lighting systems, each of them comprising a solar plate, a battery and three bulbs, will help lighting ten anti-poaching camps located under Biswanath Wildlife Division of the tiger reserve.

Aaranyak official Arif Hussain formally handed over the solar light on Sunday to forest rangers Nayanjyoti Gogoi and Debajit Saikia of Biswanath Central Range and Nagsankar Range respectively of Biswanath Wildlife Division under Kaziranga Tiger Reserve (KTR).

These anti-poaching camps where wildlife personnel stay at night, are not connected to any power distribution grid and hence remain immerse in darkness at night much to the discomfort of the camp inmates. Now, with the help of these solar lighting systems ten of the anti-poaching camps can be lighted at night for the convenience of inmates.

Aaranyak had earlier gifted another ten such solar lighting systems to anti-poaching camps under BIswanath Wildlife Division.

Biswanath Wildlife Division was created vide Notification No. FRM. 203/2017/57 dated 14th August 2018 by relocating the erstwhile Central Assam Afforestation Division, Ojai.

Biswanath Wildlife Division is situated in the floodplain of Brahmaputra River in Sonitpur district of Assam covering an area of 401 sq. km. which includes the entire 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park and Monabari soil conservation plantation.

The division spreads from the Brahmaputra River south of the National Highway No.15 which runs along its southern boundary at Eastern Assam wildlife Division (Agratoti, Kohora, Bagori and Burapahar ranges).

The Brahmaputra River covers approximately more than half part of the total area of Biswanath Wildlife Division. Erosion and shifting of the Brahmaputra River induce a constant change in the total area of the division.

During the monsoon season approximately 80% of the area of this division get submerged in flood water. The interplay of the river and its tributaries results in a mosaic of tall grass and forest in the river island that gives rise to a vast diversity of insects, birds and animals.

Elephants, Asiatic wild buffalo, swamp deer, wild boar are commonly seen in this division. Gangetic river dolphin too is visible at the confluence of small rivers and the Brahmaputra.