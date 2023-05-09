Railway Protection Force of NFR rescues 10 minors

Guwahati, May 9: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 10 minors during various drives conducted at different trains and railway stations within the jurisdiction of NF Railway.

Drives were conducted at different locations in Rangiya, Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Dimapur and Dharmanagar and New Haflong stations from May 4 to 8, 2023 during which the RPF of NFR rescued 10 runaway minors (four girls and six boys) along with one male person who had gone missing.

“All the rescued minors and the man were later handed over to the respective child line in accordance with the norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification,” an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

RPF of Kishanganj conducted a drive and apprehended two touts who were involved in illegal selling of railway tickets on May 8.

Notably, RPF keeps a close watch on touting activity within its jurisdiction. It also remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardians.