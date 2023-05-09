No toppers from Garo Hills, percentages continue to remain below state average

Tura, May 9: For the first time in a while none from the Garo Hills region stood amongst the top rankers in the just announced HSSLC examination results.

The results for the Science and Commerce streams were announced this morning, Apr 9 with the state seeing a total of 3635 appearing and 2866 students passing the exam in the Science stream for an average of 78.84 pass percentage.

For the commerce stream, a total of 2383 students appeared while 1890 of them passed for a total pass percentage of 79.31. However when one looks at the figures for Garo Hills in both streams that were announced, except for a few exceptions, though in these districts, the numbers are extremely small to give any one a better idea on where higher secondary is placed now in the region.

The best performing district in Commerce was EGH which actually topped the state percentage wise though only 67 passed out of a total of 70 appearing. The next best in the same stream was WGH which saw 254 appear and 168 passed with an overall pass percentage of 66.14. NGH saw another 21 passed out of 50 that appeared. 2 other districts, SGH and SWGH had no students that appeared.

For the science stream, in WGH a total 595 students appeared while 405 passed with a pass % of 68.07. Similarly 53 out of 101 that appeared in EGH passed while 10 out of 13 passed in SGH, 39 out of 67 passed in NGH and 18 out of 20 passed in NGH.

Overall, out of a total of 796 that appeared in the Science from GH, 525 passed. The overall impact of the numbers showed that only 20.17% contribution in the state was made in GH.

In the Commerce stream, there were 254 candidates that appeared from WGH with 168 passing while 67 out of 70 passed in EGH and 21 out of 50 passed in NGH. Two districts didn’t record any Commerce stream students.