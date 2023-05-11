Meghalaya State League to kick off on May 12

Jowai, May 11: The Meghalaya State League (MSL), one of the biggest leagues in Meghalaya, will kick off on the 12th May at Kiang Nangbah Stadium, Jowai. This event will also be played in Shillong, Mawkyrwat and Tura. There are 25 different clubs participating in this event.

The match will start at 3 PM between 7-Wasa United against Rangdajied UTD FC, where Sports minister Shakliar Warjri will grace the function in the presence of the Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla and others.

In a Press conference held today at WJDSA’s office, Hony General Secretary, Lammat-Oo-Laloo told the reporters that the Association has made all the arrangements well for all the players and their teams. He expects that the game will run smoothly with the cooperation of all the members of the Association and the officials. MFA adviser Arki Nongrum also made a speech on behalf of the grand event.

Team managers and captains of 7-Wasa United and Rangdajied UTD FC were also present at the Conference.