Forgery: CBI registers case against ex-DGM of ONGC, medical officer

Guwahati, May 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a former deputy general manager (medical services) of ONGC, a contractual medical officer (occupational health), ONGC, Jorhat, and others in connection with a forgery case.

Acting on a complaint of ONGC, New Delhi, the apex investigation agency registered the case against Bijoy Kumar Shaw, the former DGM (MS); Eashitva Tamuly, the contractual medical officer (occupational health), ONGC, Jorhat and Jadumoni Hazarika, proprietor of Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic, Chinnamara, Jorhat and others.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, the former DGM, and the contractual medical officer, in conspiracy with the proprietor of the private company based at Jorhat and unknown others, allegedly generated requisition slips for physiotherapy, in the name of retired beneficiaries of ONGC health facilities and their dependents without their knowledge and even in the name of beneficiaries who had already expired.

It was further alleged that the proprietor of the physiotherapy clinic claimed false and bogus bills which were verified and certified by then DGM, resulting in fraudulent payment of Rs 19,15,080 (approximately) to the private company.

“Searches were conducted at seven places including in Guwahati, Jorhat and Dehradun on the premises of the accused, which led to recovery of several incriminating documents/articles,” the statement said.

“Documents related to six properties in the name of said DGM were also recovered. Investigation is continuing,” it said.