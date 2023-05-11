Minister pats Rotary Club’s contributions towards needy

SHILLONG, May 10: Cabinet Minister AL Hek has appreciated the contributions of the Rotary Club of Shillong, especially towards the underprivileged sections of society, and said that Rotary is a role model organisation in Meghalaya.

Speaking at the inauguration of Clean Drinking Water Project at Bhanu Bhakta Nepali Pro Secondary School at Nongmensong as the chief guest, Hek said that Rotary is an organisation which reaches out where even the government fails to reach.

Former Education Minister Manas Chaudhuri, who attended the programme as the guest of honour, said the Rotary Club of Shillong was formed in 1957 and has been in the forefront of many social welfare activities in the state.

By executing this clean drinking water project it has met a felt need of the school, he said.

It may be mentioned that the Rotary Club of Shillong has taken up the water project, keeping in mind the health and hygiene of the children of the school.