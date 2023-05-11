Meet discusses infrastructural requirement of Mawkyrwat CH

MAWKYRWAT, May 10: Medical Superintendent of Mawkyrwat Civil Hospital Dr. W Sutnga on Wednesday convened a meeting of all stakeholders, including local MLA Renikton L Tongkhar, local MDC Carness Sohshang and traditional heads from different villages from Mawkyrwat to discuss the infrastructural need of the hospital.

Presenting his views on the future of the hospital, Dr. Sutnga said Mawkyrwat Civil Hospital is in urgent need of a multi-storied building for Out Patient Department.

He said that due to the unavailability of a separate OPD building, they have to operate from the old CHC building for OPD.

The Mawkyrwat Civil Hospital can be turned into a top-notch hospital if the government can provide funds for construction of an additional building which can accommodate another 200 beds, he said.

Meanwhile, Tongkhar hailed Dr. Sutnga for shouldering demanding responsibilities and expressed happiness at the fact that he has been able to convince the Health department to send specialist doctors to Mawkyrwat Civil Hospital.

Tongkhar also promised that he would try his best to convince the department to provide funds for construction of the OPD building and also to bring in more facilities to the hospital.